Fire and rescue calls for Nov. 15

November 15, 2018

Tuesday, Nov. 6

1:05 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, medical alarm, companies 1, 4 and 9

7:28 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7

Wednesday, Nov. 7

10:15 a.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

12:11 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

2:23 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 4

4:55 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

6:08 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Thursday, Nov. 8

5:31 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

7:56 p.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7

Friday, Nov. 9

8:54 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 5

3:19 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, stroke, companies 1 and 7

7:40 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, unresponsive person, company 1

Saturday, Nov. 10

9:23 a.m. — Wolf Den Lane, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3

Sunday, Nov. 11

1:40 a.m. — Cabin Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3

4:05 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9

4:43 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

6:31 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

11:07 a.m. — Bryans Road, Sperryville, stroke, company 7

Monday, Nov. 12

1:37 p.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, smoke in building, companies 1, 2, 3. 4. 5 and 7

3:50 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

7:36 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7

Tuesday, Nov. 13

2:16 a.m — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

