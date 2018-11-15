Fire and rescue calls for Nov. 15

Tuesday, Nov. 6
1:05 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, medical alarm, companies 1, 4 and 9
7:28 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7
Wednesday, Nov. 7
10:15 a.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
12:11 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:23 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 4
4:55 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:08 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Thursday, Nov. 8
5:31 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:56 p.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7
Friday, Nov. 9
8:54 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 5
3:19 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, stroke, companies 1 and 7
7:40 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, unresponsive person, company 1
Saturday, Nov. 10
9:23 a.m. — Wolf Den Lane, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3
Sunday, Nov. 11
1:40 a.m. — Cabin Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3
4:05 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
4:43 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
6:31 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
11:07 a.m. — Bryans Road, Sperryville, stroke, company 7
Monday, Nov. 12
1:37 p.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, smoke in building, companies 1, 2, 3. 4. 5 and 7
3:50 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:36 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7
Tuesday, Nov. 13
2:16 a.m — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
