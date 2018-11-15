School news for Nov. 15

Fitting Veterans Day at Rapp High

By Holly Jenkins

In honor of our nation’s veterans, RCHS opened its doors to the community for a special Veterans Day program on the morning of November 12th.

Prior to the start of this annual event, high school students took turns placing a single flag around the bus lane in a symbolic gesture to honor and welcome the arriving guests.

This year’s event, entitled A Veterans Day Program, was presented by the Rappahannock County Band Boosters and featured special guest speaker, Captain Dick Manuel, U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

The program began with the playing of the National Anthem performed by the RCHS Concert Band and featuring student and vocalist Sophia Hernandez. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Captain Manuel addressed all of the attendees in a moving and poignant speech.

His motivational message, which was directed to the students, spoke to the importance of being a 1st class citizen. The program concluded with the RCHS Concert Band, under the direction of Jason Guira, playing “Armed Forces on Parade-A Service Medley,” “God Bless America,” and “A Celebration of Taps.”

Immediately following the presentation, veterans and their families were treated to refreshments provided in part by the Rappahannock County Lions Club.

Captain Manuel’s message had a lasting impact on many of the high school students in attendance.

According to Colton Hitt, an RCHS 8th grade student, “I thought it was interesting to hear about his point of view. It inspired me to learn even more about my country.”

Fellow classmate, Sarah Dodson, was in agreeance. She added, “I think students need to listen to people (veterans) like Mr. Manuel to learn more about them and respect them.” Several additional students agreed that the program was very beneficial.

RCPS extends a special thanks to the Lions Club, including Joel Daczewitz who has helped to coordinate the event for the last 15 years; the RCPS School Board, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, RCHS Administration, RCHS Band Boosters, and to all of the veterans and their families.

— Holly Jenkins

WCDS Fall Awards

Last Friday, the Wakefield Country Day School Athletic Department hosted its Fall Athletic Awards Ceremony celebrating the end of the cross country, soccer, and volleyball seasons and honoring student-athletes, coaches, and parents for their contributions to a successful season. Senior athletes also received special recognition.

WCDS Athletic Director, Mike Costello, CAA, spoke these remarks to summarize the season:

“We knew entering this fall that it would be a growing year for several of our young teams. But who could have known how much rainfall would delay the start of the season and impact so many games? Our strong and sportsmanlike WCDS spirit was always on display with the result that we had eight of our student-athletes voted to ALL-DAC teams.

“Another highlight of the fall was the Varsity Volleyball Team finishing with a winning DAC record and overall record with improved play and determination. In addition, the MS Volleyball team advanced to the VMSC Championship game winning nine games along the way. What a great achievement!

“I am pleased that we continually have successful people leading our teams who care about their responsibility to build character, leadership and citizenship. Our coaches and our student-athletes deserve a great deal of credit for the heart and effort they displayed while representing WCDS.”