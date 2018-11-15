Update: Snow, ice force closures in Rappahannock

Noon update: Snow and sleet continue to fall over Rappahannock County, with all roads reported as snow covered and icy, including along the Sperryville Pike near Scrabble as seen here at 11:30 this morning.

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for in and around Chester Gap and Front Royal and winter weather advisories to the south into Culpeper, with anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the localized Piedmont region before all is said and done.

Skyline Drive will remain closed today due to snowfall and icy conditions.

VDOT crews, as seen here Woodville as the noon hour approached today, are busy treating and plowing Rappahannock County roadways. A VDOT spokeswoman says the weather has changed for the worse since yesterday’s forecast, with higher ends of precipitation falling on Rappahannock County and elsewhere.

That said, both highways 522 and 211 in Rappahannock County were pretreated by VDOT yesterday.

The Weather Service says the county will continue to see a back-and-forth battle between snow and sleet and freezing rain lines through this mid-afternoon as temperatures struggle to rise above freezing. Roads, however, are expected to remain slippery through the afternoon into tonight.

Rappahannock residents are urged to remain indoors and drive only if absolutely necessary. Several accidents have already been reported this morning on county roadways.

A slippery potion of snow, sleet and freezing rain is on the doorsteps of Rappahannock County homes and businesses this morning, mixing with unraked leaves at this home in Woodville and forcing a rare autumn closure of Rappahannock County Public Schools due to inclement weather. A dispatcher for the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office said there have been “a few minor accidents” on county roadways this morning, none of them resulting in injuries. The sheriff’s office advises motorists who have to be out to drive with caution until temperatures rise above freezing later this afternoon and conditions improve. The entire 105-mile length of Skyline Drive, meanwhile, is closed today due to snow and ice, according to park officials. Wakefield County Day School is also closed, with the field trip to Staunton postponed. Temperatures Friday (tomorrow) are forecast to approach 50 degrees with mainly sunny conditions.

