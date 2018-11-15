The Rapp for Nov. 15

Thanksgiving edition

Next week’s Rappahannock News will be delivered to subscribers and newsstands on Wednesday, Nov. 21, in advance of Thanksgiving. The editorial and advertising deadline is 5 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 16. Have a wonderful holiday!

Slipped into winter

At the beginning of last week the leaves were still turning on Skyline Drive. By week’s end it was winter.

“Just had some incoming Middleton [Inn] guests call from Shenandoah National Park to apologize for being late,” Washington innkeeper Mary Ann Kuhn relayed Sunday evening, “but said they are stuck in the tunnel near Thornton Gap entrance and there had been an accident. Been there for past hour and a half.

“I called our sheriff’s dispatcher who said ice had accumulated to the point that they had to bring in equipment to de-ice it.”

Macy’s marchers!

The James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes — including Kelsey Parker of Amissville and Daniel Schlosser of Huntly — will be marching in the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, its fourth appearance in the holiday classic.

Marching 535 strong, the Marching Royal Dukes are the largest marching band in the parade and one of only three college bands invited.

When not marching, Parker is majoring in Interdisciplinary Liberal Studies, Schlosser in Biology.

Board to Burg

The Rappahannock County School Board “will have a lot of time together this week,” notes member Rachel Bynum, as they head to Williamsburg today (Thursday) for the annual VSBA (Virginia School Boards Association) conference.

“The conference gives us a perspective on the state of education in Virginia and features a lot of fascinating break-out sessions,” she says. “It also will give us the chance to meet people from other districts, and talk about upcoming goals and projects.”

100 tons of food

Rappahannock Food Pantry Manager Mimi Forbes says she always looks forward to Catholic Charities deliveries from St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Washington because “they contain items that we don’t purchase and I love to give our clients more choices.”

By Kathy Eggers

In 2011, Catholic Charities began the St. Lucy Project to provide food for families of all faiths in the western counties of the Arlington Diocese. To make deliveries to local food pantries, Catholic Charities enlisted the local Knights of Columbus of St. Peter’s.

The Rappahannock Pantry, for one, has received 17 tons of food, making Catholic Charities one of its top five contributors.

All told, St. Peter’s Knights, parishioners and others have made 255 deliveries to food pantries in eight counties — more than 100 tons as of this month.

Walk and Ride

A fun time was had by all at the 1st Annual Rappahannock Trails Coalition’s Fall Family Fun Walk and Ride held on Saturday.

The 4-hour event, with start and finish lines in Sperryville, featured a 4-mile loop for walkers and 9-mile course for cyclists.

Cody Weller, a 5th grader from Washington, was the kids’ T-shirt design contest winner, and his entire family, including his “Great Gramma” and great aunt, were on hand. Cody’s prizes were a $100 Headmaster’s Pub gift certificate and having his winning design featured on this year’s inaugural T-shirt.

RappTrails says it will host the Fall Family Fun event every year.

Bland deadline

Deadline alert for talented local musicians and their parents to apply to the Bland Music Contest by Friday, Dec. 14.

Applications are available now for this crowd-pleasing music competition, sponsored by the Rappahannock Lions Club. The annual contest features Rappahannock’s young, homegrown musical talents performing at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at The Little Washington Theater, 291 Gay Street in Washington.

Participants must live in the county and/or be enrolled in schools located in Rappahannock. There are instrumental and vocal categories for both high school and elementary-middle school. Winners receive first, second, third place and honorable mention cash prizes and the chance to move up into state competition.

Applications are available by contacting Lion Spots Williams at 540-636-4100 or Spotswood47@gmail.com. Don’t delay!

Madison plays Mozart

This Sunday, Nov. 18th at 4 p.m., the Madison Chamber Players invite residents to enjoy their free performance at Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington. The Players will perform a string quintet by Mozart, a quartet for strings and harpsichord by Handel, and one of the Brandenburg concertos, also for strings and harpsichord, by Bach.

The small ensemble of Players is comprised of instrumentalists from a diversity of backgrounds. The group originally was formed in Madison County and gave concerts at Piedmont Episcopal Church. They’ve played in and around the Big Washington and Little Washington.

Daniel Pierson, violin, has been a member of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” since 2004; Sergey Prokofyev, violin, grew up in New York City, but was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, and is a member of “Pershing’s Own”; Michael Hansen, viola and harpsichord, is a teacher at St. Alban’s School in Washington; Richard Skarnes, cello, lives in Middleburg and is a software engineer; Al Regnery, viola, is an attorney and resident of Rappahannock County; and Angela Snyder, violin and viola, who grew up in Saskatoon, Canada, now lives in Front Royal.