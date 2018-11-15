Thirty-eight years, thousands of apples

By Staff/Contributed November 15, 2018 Photos 0
By John McCaslin

Roger Jenkins’ popular fruit stand east of Sperryville will remain open through the Sunday after Thanksgiving, “which wraps up season 38,” he observes. Between endless rainy weekends and Route 211 bridge reconstruction just feet away, it’s been a tough tourist season, but Roger, seen here last Sunday greeting visitors, says his regular customers have kept him above water.

And there’s always season No. 39 to look forward to. “Good Lord willing, I’ll be back,” he says with a smile. “It’s too much fun, I enjoy it out here.”

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5097 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.