Thirty-eight years, thousands of apples

By John McCaslin

Roger Jenkins’ popular fruit stand east of Sperryville will remain open through the Sunday after Thanksgiving, “which wraps up season 38,” he observes. Between endless rainy weekends and Route 211 bridge reconstruction just feet away, it’s been a tough tourist season, but Roger, seen here last Sunday greeting visitors, says his regular customers have kept him above water.

And there’s always season No. 39 to look forward to. “Good Lord willing, I’ll be back,” he says with a smile. “It’s too much fun, I enjoy it out here.”