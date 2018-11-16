Flipping to find Denver

Last week’s edition of the Rappahannock News included the results of the 5th district congressional race.

On the front page, above the fold, was a picture of a smiling Leslie Cockburn, Democratic candidate. I thought she had won.

A picture of the winner, a Republican, was relegated to page 6.

Congratulations to Congressman-elect Denver Riggleman.

Art Zimmerli

Viewtown

Editor’s note: Had Denver Riggleman met with Rappahannock County voters on Election Day the Rappahannock News would have certainly covered his visit start to finish and angled as always for photographs. Instead he campaigned in the central and southern 5th congressional district, to the North Carolina border. The News did reach Riggleman by telephone shortly before midnight on Election Night, as was reported in the newspaper.