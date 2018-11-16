“Drumroll please,” says Paula Combs, senior editor and public relations manager of the Piedmont Environmental Council, announcing the grand prize winners of the annual PEC photo contest, including this spectacular landscape by photographer Dave McCrabb titled “Rappahannock Lightning,” showing a lightning strike on Rappahannock County as seen from Skyline Drive.
