Courthouse Row for Nov. 22

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 9-15
Jackson
Robert B. Iadeluca to Richard Compton and Shirley Compton, husband and wife, 1.56 acres, $83,653.53, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-6B
Piedmont
Hazel J. Deal also known as Hazel Mildred Jenkins Deal to Kenneth Ahdoot and Samantha Ahdoot, husband and wife, 0.803 acres, $7,850.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-49
Wakefield
920 Fodderstack Road, LLC to Suzanne Winter-Rose and Alex J. Packer, 2.6093 acres, no recordation taxes are due recording this deed, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-54
Alex J. Packer to Cliff One One, LLC, 2.6093 acres, $172,500.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-54
Building permits
Edward Goshorn, Sperryville, shed lien, $2,300
Ruth Clatterbuck, Sperryville, gas heater, $1,000
William Magee, Amissville, demolition of dwelling, no cost
Godfrey Kaufmann, Washington, electric to shed, $1,000
Nancy Parachini and Jon Divincenzo, Huntly, demolition of dwelling, $6,900
Peter and Charlotte Gasper, Sperryville, electric service, $2,500
Delmare John, Huntly, electric service, $2,500
The Lamar Company LLC, Sperryville, repair bill board, $465
