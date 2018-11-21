Courthouse Row for Nov. 22

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 9-15

Jackson

Robert B. Iadeluca to Richard Compton and Shirley Compton, husband and wife, 1.56 acres, $83,653.53, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-6B

Piedmont

Hazel J. Deal also known as Hazel Mildred Jenkins Deal to Kenneth Ahdoot and Samantha Ahdoot, husband and wife, 0.803 acres, $7,850.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-49

Wakefield

920 Fodderstack Road, LLC to Suzanne Winter-Rose and Alex J. Packer, 2.6093 acres, no recordation taxes are due recording this deed, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-54

Alex J. Packer to Cliff One One, LLC, 2.6093 acres, $172,500.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-54

Building permits

Edward Goshorn, Sperryville, shed lien, $2,300

Ruth Clatterbuck, Sperryville, gas heater, $1,000

William Magee, Amissville, demolition of dwelling, no cost

Godfrey Kaufmann, Washington, electric to shed, $1,000

Nancy Parachini and Jon Divincenzo, Huntly, demolition of dwelling, $6,900

Peter and Charlotte Gasper, Sperryville, electric service, $2,500

Delmare John, Huntly, electric service, $2,500

The Lamar Company LLC, Sperryville, repair bill board, $465