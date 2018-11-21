School news for Nov 22.

Macy Montgomery awarded state School Board scholarship

Courtesy photo

Macy Lee Montgomery, a senior at Rappahannock County High School, was awarded the 2018 Virginia School Board Association’s Exhibitors Scholarship.

Funded by exhibiting companies at the VSBA’s annual convention, the scholarship was made available to spring 2019 graduating seniors who have served as student school board representatives.

Macy has served as student representative to the Rappahannock County School Board since August 2018.

“It is an honor to be able to receive the VSBA Exhibitors Scholarship,” says Macy. “This scholarship will assist me in the next phase of my life. Monetarily, the scholarship funds will go toward college loans, ultimately leading me toward my career in medicine.

“Emotionally, the scholarship funds give me confidence that I will accomplish this goal.”

The scholarship was awarded this past week at the VSBA Annual Convention in Williamsburg, which brings together school board members, superintendents, division administrators, and education officials from across the commonwealth.

Tutti Fruity Day!

Wakefield Country Day School kicked off a canned food drive for the Rappahannock Food Pantry, designating days of the week for themed donations by families, staff, and faculty: Macaroni Monday, Tuna Tuesday, Tutti Fruity Wednesday, Thankful Thursday, and Jeans for Beans Friday.

By Lisa Ramey

When all cans were delivered to the Food Pantry, the donated amount weighed in at 1,175 pounds! After Pantry volunteers organized the donations from the community, a group of WCDS students traveled to the Food Pantry on Monday to help distribute Thanksgiving baskets to Rappahannock families.