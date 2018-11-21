The Rapp for Nov. 22

Open or closed?

Mayhugh’s Grocery in Amissville will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 to 3 for any last minute cooking needs, as will Washington’s 211 Quicke Mart beginning at 6 a.m. and Baldwin’s Grocery at 7:30 a.m. The Sperryville Corner Store will also open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 to 1. The Boston General Store will greet customers from 8 to 3, and Settle’s Grocery in Flint Hill will open bright and early from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hackley’s Country Store in Amissville and F.T. Valley Gas & Grocery are both closed for the holiday.

Always recycle, just wait until after Thanksgiving to bring bottles, plastic, cans, cardboard, and bags of trash to the Amissville and Flatwood Refuse & Recycling Centers, both of which are closed Thanksgiving Day (residents who can keep track of Flatwood’s unique schedule [see photo below] already know the center is closed on Thursdays anyway — and Tuesdays. The Amissville center is closed Sundays only).

School bells ring

RappU is asking residents of Rappahannock County whether they might have any Sperryville Schoolhouse memorabilia — photos, report cards, diplomas, “stuff” — that they might be willing to donate or lend to the lifelong learning and workforce training center.

“We’d like to put up on the schoolhouse walls in the hallway whatever we can get our hands on,” says RappU founder Doug Schiffman, adding that RappU is now “fully moved” into the space.

Depending on the era, the landmark schoolhouse served as an elementary, middle and high school.

Anybody with stuff to share please contact Kathy Grove at rappu2.org@gmail.com or else bring items to the Schoolhouse or leave them in the care of Headmaster’s Pub.

Farm Tour status

The Rappahannock County Farm Tour is excited to announce its official non-profit 501(c)3 status has been approved by the IRS.

In other words, donations to the organization will now be tax-deductible. The Farm Tour thanks Washington attorney David Konick for his pro bono work to make this happen.

Bear season

Here’s what hunters need to know about the firearms bear season in Rappahannock County, which begins on Monday and ends Jan. 5, 2019:

— One bear may be taken this license year, at least 100 pounds live weight or 75 pounds dressed weight (all internal organs removed).

— Females with cubs may not be harvested.

— No person shall kill or cripple and knowingly allow any bear (or deer for that matter) to be wasted without making a reasonable effort to retrieve the animal and retain it in their possession. In addition, it is unlawful to dislodge a bear from a tree for the intent of continuing a hunt or chase, including with dogs.

— All bears must be checked at an official bear check station (locations found at www.dgif.virginia.gov or by calling 804-367-1000).

— Bear data will need to be recorded on a Black Bear Check Card only.

— Tooth collection is mandatory, and the tooth envelope is part of the Black Bear Check Card.

Mind the moonshine

Anybody sippin hooch (as in the illegal stuff) this Thanksgiving be forewarned: The Blue Ridge Poison Center in a previous study found that more than half of illegally brewed moonshine seized by Virginia law enforcement officers contained significant levels of lead.

How does the toxic metal get into the shine?

It leaches in from older homemade lead-soldered stills.

That said, new solder sold these days isn’t lead-based. So be sure the illegal still you’re standing around is a newer model or else wasn’t pieced together with some old lead solder.

Carver 50th

The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association will mark the 50th anniversary of the school’s closing at its annual reunion banquet and meeting this Saturday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm in Orange County.

“Orange is one of the counties from which Carver’s students traveled to get their high school education,” explains Linda G. Washington, coordinator for the event. “In fact, most of the 69 students in the first graduating class of 1949 came from Orange, so it is fitting that we should locate this special celebration here.”

“There is much to be thankful for this year,” she continues. “Our invigorated organization has contributed to the beauty of our old school by adding a brick walkway, and in cooperation with Culpeper County we’ve developed a new museum that promises to be a central location for culture and education throughout the region.”

A limited number of tickets are still available by contacting John Slaughter at 540-672-0088 or Rebecca Apperson at 540-229-1869. Ticket prices are $65 each. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact Linda G. Washington at 540-538-3349.