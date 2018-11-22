Mac Wofford as Wilbur and Lauren Peeling as Charlotte rehearse the upcoming RAAC Community Theatre production of “Charlotte’s Web.” Performances at the RAAC Theatre on Gay Street in Washington are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, and 9. Easily make reservations at http://raac.org/raacwp/community-theatre/ or else please call 1-800-695-6075.
