Deer riding shotgun

By John McCaslin

You know hunting season is upon us in Rappahannock County when a deer is riding shotgun in a pickup truck, as seen this week in the county seat of Washington. Given deer hunting season just got underway this mounted buck is obviously from a previous hunt, but it attracts just as much if not more attention than a bagged deer carried in the bed of a pickup. (Bear season opens Monday, details in this edition of The Rapp).