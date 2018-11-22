Here’s the church, here’s the steeple

By John McCaslin

Six months have passed since what was classified by the National Weather Service as a “mini derecho” swept across the Blue Ridge Mountains into Rappahannock County, unleashing torrents of rain, crackling lightning and hurricane force winds that caused widespread damage from F.T. Valley to Flint Hill, including shearing the belfry off of the First Baptist Church in Washington.

While still not completed, builder John McCoy of Woodville is making substantial progress on the replacement bell tower, seen here taking shape atop the familiar church, established in 1873.