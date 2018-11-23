John McCarthy ends term as PATH chair, Betsy Dietel named to board

The PATH Foundation has named Ray Knott, senior vice president and market executive for Union Bank & Trust, as its new chair of the board of directors. He succeeds former Rappahannock County Administrator John McCarthy, who after three years at the helm of the foundation will continue to serve on PATH’s Board of Directors.

“It has been a great pleasure serving as chairman of the PATH Foundation for the past three years,” McCarthy tells the News. “I look forward to continuing to serve on the board under the able leadership of our new chair, my friend Raymond Knott . . .

“Over the past three years,” he points out, “PATH has invested $13 million in our communities through programmatic spending and grant-making. I am a firm believer in the vibrancy of the non-profit community in our region and the resources that PATH brings to the table have enabled them to do even better work for our residents.

“The problems we need to tackle as a society are great, and neither government, nor businesses, nor nonprofits hold all of the answers, but when they work together they can dramatically improve outcomes and our quality of life. PATH is committed to this partnership, as am I.”

PATH also welcomes two new board members, including Flint Hill resident Betsy Dietel, a senior partner with Dietel and Partners, a philanthropic advising firm that serves a select client base.

“I am completely honored and thrilled to be a part of the foundation’s work, which is really a transformational force for our county and the region at large,” Dietel told this newspaper following Monday’s announcement. “It’s really a wonderful team of people who care and are really thinking big about how to bring about an even better place for people to live.”

Dietel, along with her husband Mike Sands, operates Bean Hollow Grassfed at Over Jordan Farm in Flint Hill, a pasture-based grassfed sheep and cattle raising operation.

Besides Dietel, the other newly appointed board member is Bealeton resident Daphne Latimore, founder and managing partner of D.B. Latimore Professional Services Group, LLC, a boutique firm specializing in human resource management, professional coaching services and workforce seminars.

Joining Knott on the executive committee are Vice Chair Janelle Downes, Fauquier County Government and Public School System’s human resources director, and Secretary/Treasurer Tim Dunn, Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s chief investment officer.

“We’re fortunate to have had the strong leadership of John McCarthy during the past three years,” said Knott. “His work has been invaluable to the foundation’s continued growth and our efforts to increase our grantmaking and strategic program investments in Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties.”

Shared Christy Connolly, PATH president and CEO: “We’re so thankful for all of the time John gave to the organization during his term as chairman. As we continue our work to strengthen the health and vitality of our community, I know the foundation is in good hands with Ray’s effective leadership at the helm.”

The 2018-2019 Path Foundation Board of Directors:

Christy Connolly, President and CEO

Betsy Dietel

Marshall Doeller

Janelle Downes, Vice Chair

Tim Dunn, Secretary/Treasurer

Rick Gerhardt

Ray Knott, Chair

Daphne Latimore

John McCarthy

Mary Leigh McDaniel

Susan Rubin

Susan Strittmatter

Tom Tucker

Mark Van de Water

Patricia Woodward