Virginia Sen. Warner among who’s who in new Democratic leadership

As the nation approaches Thanksgiving, Senate Democratic Leader-elect Chuck Schumer announces the Senate Democratic Leadership for the 116th Congress following party voting, and Virginia’s Mark Warner figures prominently in the selections.

Warner will be a vice chair of the Senate Leadership Conference.

“I’m honored to continue as a part of the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership team in the 116th Congress,” says Warner.

“Senate Democrats look forward to working with our colleagues — including the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives — to expand economic opportunity, protect access to health care, and hold the Trump administration accountable on behalf of the American people.”

The rest of the new Senate Democratic Leadership for the 116th Congress includes:

Senate Democratic Leader and Chair of the Conference Sen. Charles Schumer; Democratic Whip Sen. Dick Durbin; Assistant Democratic Leader Sen. Patty Murray; Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Sen. Debbie Stabenow; Vice Chair of the Conference Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Chair of Steering Committee Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Chair of Outreach Sen. Bernie Sanders; Vice Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Sen. Joe Manchin; and Senate Democratic Conference Secretary Sen. Tammy Baldwin.