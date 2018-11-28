Courthouse Row for Nov. 29

Home/Land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Nov. 16-21
Stonewall
Margaret E. Morris also shown as record Margaret M. Pearcy and Eston A. Davis to Phillip A. Thomas and Jessica L. Barousse, 21.134 acres, $150,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-83B
Wakefield
Ross Thompson and John Lloyd to Ross Thompson, 0.493 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-10
Building permits
Thomas Craig Batchelor, interior demolition, $10,000
Ben C. Jackson, Washington, demolition dwelling, $6,900
Carolyn McDowell Michael, addition, $18,000
Fred Eggers, Sperryville, fireplace insert, $8,000
Michael Fransella, Castleton, install underground tank and lines, $500
Roy Alther, Sperryville, install generator, $9,000
James Greg Foster, Washington, family apartment and dwelling, $150,000
Rhonda Jenkins, Washington, gas lines to interior heater, $500
