Courthouse Row for Nov. 29

Home/Land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Nov. 16-21

Stonewall

Margaret E. Morris also shown as record Margaret M. Pearcy and Eston A. Davis to Phillip A. Thomas and Jessica L. Barousse, 21.134 acres, $150,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-83B

Wakefield

Ross Thompson and John Lloyd to Ross Thompson, 0.493 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-10

Building permits

Thomas Craig Batchelor, interior demolition, $10,000

Ben C. Jackson, Washington, demolition dwelling, $6,900

Carolyn McDowell Michael, addition, $18,000

Fred Eggers, Sperryville, fireplace insert, $8,000

Michael Fransella, Castleton, install underground tank and lines, $500

Roy Alther, Sperryville, install generator, $9,000

James Greg Foster, Washington, family apartment and dwelling, $150,000

Rhonda Jenkins, Washington, gas lines to interior heater, $500