Fire and rescue calls for Nov. 29

Wednesday, Nov. 21
8:35 a.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, unconscious person, company 3
Thursday, Nov. 22
4:36 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:24 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 9
Friday, Nov. 23
4:25 p.m. — Yates Lane, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
4:35 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, vehicle fire, companies 2 and 5
5:30 p.m. — Gray Fox Lane, Washington, fire alarm, companies 1 and 4
10:57 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Saturday, Nov. 24
1:52 p.m. — Bleak Hill Lane, Woodville, general illness, company 1
3:26 p.m. — South Colonels Lane, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4
8:56 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
Sunday, Nov. 25
12:24 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5
2:31 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, company 1
3:07 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 4
Monday, Nov. 26
1:13 a.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, unconscious person, companies 3 and 5
7:02 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:38 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, unconscious person, companies 1 and 7
12:39 p.m. — Rediviva Lane, Washington, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7
7:41 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1
Tuesday, Nov. 27
8:26 a.m. — Cabin Lane, Amissville, public service, companies 1, 3 and 4
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment