Meet Sherman, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

Hi, all. My name is Sherman. I’m an Australian Cattle Dog mix. The RAWL people aren’t quite sure where the ears came from but they think they’re kinda cute. I’m less than 2 years old and weigh about 45 pounds. My breed was originally developed by Australian settlers to handle herds of cattle on really big ranches. We are loyal, intelligent, active and sturdy. Besides herding we are really good at dog sports — obedience, flyball, and Frisbee competitions among them and love to be an active, full-time member of the family. Maybe yours?

This past week, two of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.