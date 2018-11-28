Meetings and Notices for Nov. 29

The Town of Washington Administration and Finance Task Force will meet on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m. in the Town Hall. The agenda will include discussion of the Town Clerk office.

Amissville Community Prayer at Paynes Auction Gallery, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join several churches for a time of prayer and song as we pray for our community’s many families, your neighbors, our community first-responders, government and churches.

RAAC’s Mitchell Arts Fund is holding a grant workshop on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Rappahannock County Public Library. All past and prospective applicants are encouraged to attend. Members of the Mitchell Arts Fund committee will go over 2019 grant application and new guidelines and will answer questions about submitting a proposal. Application and guidelines for 2019 grants will be available Dec. 1 on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Since 2012, RAAC has awarded $209,000 to 56 Rappahannock artists and organizations — inspiring art and building community!

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission meets at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Commission offices located at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106, Culpeper.

Home Instead Senior Care partners with local resources to identify seniors who might not otherwise receive gifts this holiday season. The company then works with local businesses, organizations and retail stores to help facilitate the purchase and distribution of gifts. Gift requests are written on a “Be a Santa to a Senior” tree ornament, found on the Christmas tree in the lobby of Union Bank in Washington. Purchase at least two items on the paper ornament, wrap the gifts and return them to the bank with the paper ornament attached. Home Instead will pick up the gifts on Thursday, Dec. 13. Seniors will receive wrapped presents prior to Christmas. This year, the Christmas tree with paper ornaments will be available Monday Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Union Bank. Stop in and adopt a senior in Rappahannock County. For more information, call 540-522-3958

The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 13, at the Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation still has some great classes available for registration. Zumba Fitness will move you through the holidays to fun energetic music, meets 4 times; Hot Hula Fitness, escape to the islands for an hour of fun exercise “in disguise” (it doesn’t feel like your exercising), meets 4 times; No Sugar Cookie Swap, make healthy cookies without sugar — use bananas and dates instead; Creative Lettering for Kids, writing letters is so much more interesting than standard print; Zendala Workshop for Teens & Adults, come out and discover the fun and relaxation of doodling, also known as Zentangle. For more information and to register visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and follow on Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation. Call 540-727-3412.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.