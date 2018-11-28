The Rapp for Nov. 29

Thanks to the giving volunteers

Photo by Tanya Paull

Mimi Forbes and her tireless volunteers at the Rappahannock Food Pantry were quite busy in the days before Thanksgiving making sure every needy family in the county had a bountiful holiday feast to enjoy around the table. “This was a small part of all of the volunteers that distributed Thanksgiving meals last Monday and Tuesday,” observes Tanya Paull, one of the pantry’s many eager helpers, who this year included local girl scouts.

Fourth Estate Friday

Time to brainstorm with Rappahannock News staff — 9 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 30, at the Country Cafe in Washington. We call it Fourth (Estate) Friday, a “story conference” held on the fourth Friday of every month, unless in the case of November when there are five Fridays.

Provide feedback and story ideas for the newspaper and RappNews.com website. And get to know faces behind the bylines.

Griffin giving

Griffin Tavern will host a fundraiser this Friday evening from 5 to 9 for Mike, Jenny and Matthew Fewell, whose home was reduced to ashes by a fire in July. Without homeowner’s insurance, the family has been struggling to rebuild their lives.

The popular tavern in Flint Hill will donate 10 percent of its evening’s dinner receipts to the Fewell family. Cash and check donations are appreciated as well. Audra Dickey, sales rep for the Rappahannock News, will be guest bartending during a portion of the fundraiser.

Committee vacancies

Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry announces the need for two citizen representatives to serve on the Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee: “We currently need two individuals with at least one having a connection with agricultural and forestal production.”

The committee meets once annually — likely this spring — to satisfy its state obligations. If you can serve, please contact the Rappahannock County Administrator’s Office at 540-675-5330.

Second Saturday

The Rappahannock County Artisan Trail brings holiday activity and good cheer every “Second Saturday,” which falls soon on Dec. 8. Join the artisans for a jolly good time and get some holiday shopping accomplished.

Sperryville

Before and After: Enjoy festive food and beverages for the holiday season. Peppermint Mochas and Christmas Biscotti are back on the menu, as well as new Spirited Hot Chocolates and baked goodies. The market is stocked with heaps of locally crafted products that make great gifts.

De’Danann Glassworks: Make a 6-inch winter snowflake. Assemble glass sections in your pattern and place them in the kiln. This fun project for all ages is from 10 to noon. $40 includes all materials. For info and reservations, please call 540-987-8615.

Old Rag Photography is at Glassworks Gallery: Ray Boc, Joyce Harman and Francie Schroeder will be on hand from 11:30 till 4:30 for a holiday event. Come for last minute gifts and special handmade cards. For info: 540-987-8474

River District Potters: Potter Sara Adams will instruct you on creating colorful ceramic ornaments from 11 to 3. Allow an hour to paint your ornament. $5 per 2 ornaments. If you might attend text 202-256-7005

Washington

Gadino Cellars: Taste two library Chardonnays and two library Delfino Rosso’s from 2012 and 2013 vintages, exceptional years for fine wines. Included in the tasting is its sister winery’s organic certified olive oil direct from Italy.

Middle Street Gallery: Behold an exhibit of 24 regional member artists who work in painting, sculpture and photography.

Warmglass Designs: Make your own fused glass ornament in a workshop from 11 to 2. Decorate a four inch clear circle any way you choose. Cost is $25 with all materials provided.

Amissville

Caleb Hacker, a Virginia-born singer-songwriter, makes his first appearance at Magnolia Winery from 2 to 5. Caleb grew up singing in his church and school choirs and has performed at numerous D.C.-area venues.

Airport windfall

At its final meeting of 2018, the Virginia Aviation Board allocated $1.62 million to ten Virginia airports to improve facilities and customers’ experience.

The biggest recipient: The Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, which received $711,000. The 407-acre airport serves as a reliever airport for Dulles International Airport.

There are 66 airports in Virginia, which 53 million people fly through each year.

Safe, smart, sober

The 2018 Thanksgiving holiday proved deadly for 12 Virginia drivers and passengers, including a City of Winchester police officer. That compares to 14 fatalities last Thanksgiving.

Alcohol was a factor in at least two of the fatal crashes. Four of those killed — one-third — were not wearing seat belts.

“We are about to embark on one of the busiest and most heavily-traveled times of the year,” says Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle, who warns that troopers this holiday season will be increasing patrols and DUI checkpoints with local law enforcement partners.

“Now we just need the motoring public to commit to driving safe, smart and sober,” says Settle, who hails from Rappahannock County.