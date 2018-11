Did you know?

1. Ukuleles are serious musical instruments that let you explore and perform all musical genres. Love jazz? Play jazz. Love bluegrass? Play bluegrass. Love country or classical or Hawaiian? Play them all.

2. The Rappahannock County Library has two ukuleles to lend and books to help you learn to play.

Now that you know: Visit the library. Tell your friends. Embrace your inner musician!

Mike Wenger

Flint Hill