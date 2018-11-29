Live, from New York, it’s Denver Riggleman?

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” can’t let go of the “Bigfoot porn” story that cropped up during the recent 5th district congressional race pitting Leslie Cockburn against Denver Riggleman.

Michael Che, co-anchor of the SNL segment “Weekend Update” last Saturday, stated: “One of the strangest stories to emerge from the midterm elections is that [of] a Virginia Republican, Denver Riggleman, who won his election despite being accused of being a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is an actual picture he posted on Instagram.”

The picture, published by media across the country, was of a potential book cover considered by Riggleman depicting a Bigfoot creature with its genitals obscured by a “censored” sign.

Said Che: “Here to clean things up is Congressman-elect Denver Riggleman.”

“Thank you, Michael,” replied SNL cast member Mikey Day, pretending he was Riggleman. “As I’ve said five-hundred times before that picture was a joke between buds and I’m not into that stuff.”

Courtesy image

At which point Day said if anybody had read his — Riggleman’s — “Forbidden Forest” trilogy of books they would understand it was all a joke.

With a suspenseful music bed in the background, the overly-excited cast member proceeded during the 4-minute-long segment to read several steamy passages from the trilogy surrounding an emerging love affair between a female wildlife photographer and a Sasquatch.

“Does this sound like I’m being serious?” Day asked to laughter from the audience.

— John McCaslin