School news for Nov. 29

Midkiff to Mountaineers

In a special signing ceremony on Monday, Nov. 26, Rappahannock County High School senior Brett Midkiff committed to play baseball for the Mount St. Mary’s University Mountaineers.

Founded in 1805, Mount St. Mary’s is a Catholic liberal arts university, its 1,400-acre campus located in the mountains surrounding Emmitsburg, MD.

By Holly Jenkins

Brett’s family, coaches, teammates and friends all proudly looked on as Brett, a right-handed pitcher, accepted and signed his scholarship.

According to RCPS Athletic Director Daniel Nobbs, Brett possess many qualities of a successful collegiate athlete.

“Brett is not only a talented player, but a good person, a good student, and he has a great work ethic. To play at the [NCAA] Division 1 level is an honor and you need to have a combination of all of those characteristics to be successful. I believe with his coaches and his teammates that he will be.”

The Mountaineers are a member of the NCAA’s Division 1 Northeast Conference (NEC). Major League Baseball pitcher Joe Engel, who played for the Washington Senators, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Indians during his eight year career (1912-1920), is in the record books for pitching a perfect game for Mount St. Mary’s, where he lettered in four sports — baseball, basketball, football and track. In later years, as a big league scout, Engel was credited for helping to bring the Senators three American League pennants in ten years.

Gobble good time

Commit to Be Fit hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the frigid morning temperatures, members of the community joined together on the RCHS track to participate in the fun, family-friendly event.

Children, ages 3-13,completed a half mile run and participated in games such as a Thanksgiving themed rubber duckie relay race and pin the feathers on the turkey.

By Holly Jenkins

Meanwhile, adults completed a 4-lap mile fun run/walk. The event concluded with a Thanksgiving-themed costume contest. While the emphasis was on creating a fun, fitness related activity for the family, the first place finishers and costume contest winners each received a Thanksgiving pie. Commit to Be Fit would like to thank Ryan Campbell, RCHS Wrestler, and Kathryn Gangel, retired RCES teacher, for volunteering to help with registration, lap counting, and kids’ activities.

‘Page One’ hosts J students

By Suzanne Zylonis

On their annual trip to the Big Apple, students in the Wakefield Country Day School journalism class were invited to sit in on the New York Times’ “Page One” meeting, where together with all the news editors, the class watched as the next day’s articles unfolded — or “All the News That’s Fit to Print,” as the newspaper’s motto states.

Founded in 1851, the “The Gray Lady,” as it’s nicknamed, has won 125 Pulitzer Prizes, more than any other newspaper in the world.