Sheriff’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ brings Christmas to needy children

The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will be sponsoring its 23rd annual “Shop with a Cop” program this Christmas season for some of the county’s most needy citizens. Shopping will commence this Saturday, Dec. 1.

“With the holiday season upon us, it is our goal to make Christmas a very special time for children who would miss out on some holiday fun due to circumstances beyond the family’s financial control,” says Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton.

The Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other county representatives, will select children whose families have little or no funds for the Christmas holidays. Once the participating children are selected, the parents are contacted for their approval and permission for their child to attend.

The children will meet at the Sheriff’s Office, where they will be paired up with a uniformed law enforcement officer, or other representative who will assist the children with their purchases. The children will then be driven to Walmart where they can purchase $100 worth of merchandise for themselves or their families.

Once the shopping is completed, the children will have an opportunity to eat breakfast at Rappahannock County Elementary School with the officers and visit with Santa Claus. While the children eat breakfast, volunteers wrap the presents the children selected. The parents will return to the school to pick up the children, their wrapped presents and a food basket for each family.

“This program has been an incredible success in the past, and we hope to continue this success and keeping this program alive. We are asking you, the private citizens and business owners, to help us by sponsoring a child. All contributions will go toward the enrichment of our Rappahannock County children’s lives. This is a tax-deductible contribution,” says the sheriff.

“The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office is very excited about this project. With your help and support we know this program will continue to be an annual event that is a huge success.”

Mail contributions to: Shop with a Cop, ATTN: SRO/Deputy Robert Fincham, c/o Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, P. O. Box 487, Washington, VA 22747.

Local B&B’s, meanwhile, have created the Blue Ridge Holiday House Tour both this coming weekend and the following weekend to benefit Shop with a Cop. The B&B’s include Skyline Vineyard Inn, Greenfield Inn, Foster Harris House, Middleton Inn, The Blue Door Kitchen & Inn, and The Inn at Mount Vernon Farm.

Event organizer Carl Henrickson of Skyline Vineyard Inn pointed out that all of the B&Bs “are decked out in their best with all the Christmas decorations, so why not take advantage of these decorations . . . while benefiting a good cause.”

Tickets, details and directions to each B&B can be found at www.BlueRidgeHolidayHouseTour.com. Tour admission is $20 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Shop With ACop.