A glorious Christmas parade, no bull

Sunday’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” Parade through holiday adorned Little Washington featured all that Rappahannock County has to offer. Parade-goers’ witnessed this year a smidgen of international flavor as the Middle Street Gallery entry blared the Spanish military march Paso Doble (the music one hears at bullfights).

By John McCaslin

By John McCaslin

By John McCaslin

By John McCaslin

By John Mc

By John McCaslin