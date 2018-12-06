A glorious Christmas parade, no bull

Sunday’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” Parade through holiday adorned Little Washington featured all that Rappahannock County has to offer. Parade-goers’ witnessed this year a smidgen of international flavor as the Middle Street Gallery entry blared the Spanish military march Paso Doble (the music one hears at bullfights).
Ron Goodman (Pablo Picasso) and his lovely wife Rosabel Goodman-Everard (Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist), beneath the cowboy hat outside is Phyllis Northup (Georgia O’Keeffe).
Washington Town Council members Katherine Weld “Kat” Leggett and Patrick O’Connell ride in 1950 Hudson Hornet-style along the parade route.
Rapp at Home was awarded “Best Float.”
Nine-month-old Atlas Sutten, absorbing his first-ever Christmas extravaganza, isn’t quite sure what to make of the elf outfit worn by Businesses of Rappahannock President Theresa Wood.
By John McCaslin
An attentive shepherd was keeping his eye on a little lamb while riding aboard the “Best Nativity” crowned float, sponsored by St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
County resident Page Glennie prepares to lead his red-scarfed llama onto the more crowded Main Street corridor of the parade route.
Other four-legged marchers included a miniature pony.
An enervated yellow Labrador Retriever being pulled in a red wagon.
Several hundred children and their parents lined up to present wish lists to Santa and Mrs. Claus.
At the artisan-filled Town Hall, where Meaghan Fuller displayed her fantasy Strike Daekins Designs.
The portrait of George Washington was made more merry for the occasion.
Never underestimate the power of red lipstick and high heels.
