And the Christmas Parade winners are . . .

Little Washington Christmas Parade judges had a particularly difficult time choosing the best of the participants this year, according to parade organizer Judy DeSarno.
“Rappahannockians outdid themselves with creativity and enormous talent and enthusiasm,” DeSarno observes. “You’ll note some new categories — the judges’ prerogative — because it was just a fabulous lineup.”
Without further ado, the winners are:
Best Float: Rapp@Home
Best Theme: Girl Scouts
Best Animals: Smallest: Mini Whinnies and Bitty Brayers; Largest: Rose Hill (Note: the cattle didn’t budge beyond the reviewing stand)
Best Costume: 4-H
Best Band: Rappahannock County High School
Grace’s Favorite: George and Martha Washington (George liked the parade so much last year that he and Martha retuned)
Best Animal Trick: Wagging Hearts Therapy Dogs
Best Singing Float: Washington Baptist Drama Group
Best Roller Skates: Hearthstone School
Most Creative: Hair Gallery
Best Nativity: Knights of Columbus-St. Peter’s Church
Finally, hats off to Judy DeSarno and the countless other volunteers — parking attendants to Santa’s elves — who brought this spectacular parade to the Rappahannock County Seat.
— John McCaslin
