And the Christmas Parade winners are . . .

Little Washington Christmas Parade judges had a particularly difficult time choosing the best of the participants this year, according to parade organizer Judy DeSarno.

“Rappahannockians outdid themselves with creativity and enormous talent and enthusiasm,” DeSarno observes. “You’ll note some new categories — the judges’ prerogative — because it was just a fabulous lineup.”

Without further ado, the winners are:

Best Float: Rapp@Home

Best Theme: Girl Scouts

Best Animals: Smallest: Mini Whinnies and Bitty Brayers; Largest: Rose Hill (Note: the cattle didn’t budge beyond the reviewing stand)

Best Costume: 4-H

Best Band: Rappahannock County High School

Grace’s Favorite: George and Martha Washington (George liked the parade so much last year that he and Martha retuned)

Best Animal Trick: Wagging Hearts Therapy Dogs

Best Singing Float: Washington Baptist Drama Group

Best Roller Skates: Hearthstone School

Most Creative: Hair Gallery

Best Nativity: Knights of Columbus-St. Peter’s Church

Finally, hats off to Judy DeSarno and the countless other volunteers — parking attendants to Santa’s elves — who brought this spectacular parade to the Rappahannock County Seat.

— John McCaslin