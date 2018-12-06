Appreciates the News

By Staff/Contributed December 6, 2018 Letters to the Editor 0

A disturbing recent statistic from the University of North Carolina School of Journalism: More than 500 newspapers in rural communities have closed or merged since 2004. There are many counties in the United States that now have no local newspaper at all.

We are very lucky in Rappahannock to have a newspaper that is so absolutely dedicated to providing high quality journalism. Week-in-and-week-out it provides even handed coverage of local issues.

In addition, the partnership with Foothills Forum delivers in-depth coverage of critical long-term issues that is extremely rare in any weekly newspaper.

Thanks for the good work!

Tim Ayers
Sperryville

