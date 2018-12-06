Fire and rescue calls for Dec. 6

Tuesday, Nov. 27
9:45 a.m — Lizzie Mills Road, Castleton, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 5
11:22 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, injury, company 1
Wednesday, Nov. 28
10:06 a.m. — Dennis Road, Castleton, injury, companies 1, 5 and 7
10:25 a.m. — Fox Creek Lane, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, company 1
11:25 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, seizure, companies 1 and 9
1:47 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4
9:51 p.m. — Cabin Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Thursday, Nov. 29
8:02 a.m — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, stroke, companies 1 and 7
8:49 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
5:00 p.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 2
7:28 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, diabetic emergency, company 3
Friday, Nov. 30
9:40 a.m. — Macintosh Lane, Amissville, stroke, companies 1 and 3
8:44 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, company 1
Saturday, Dec. 1
10:03 a.m — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, public servicer, company 1
1:00 p.m — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7
1:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, company 3
7:31 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1
9:33 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
9:44 p.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, unresponsive person, company 4
Sunday, Dec. 2
1:52 a.m .— Fodderstack Road, Washington, injury, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
8:58 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, seizure, company 1
1:43 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, seizure, company 1
Monday, Dec. 3
3:12 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7
Tuesday, Dec. 4
6:30 a.m. — Midnight Lane, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 5 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
