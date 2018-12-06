Fire and rescue calls for Dec. 6

Tuesday, Nov. 27

9:45 a.m — Lizzie Mills Road, Castleton, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 5

11:22 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, injury, company 1

Wednesday, Nov. 28

10:06 a.m. — Dennis Road, Castleton, injury, companies 1, 5 and 7

10:25 a.m. — Fox Creek Lane, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, company 1

11:25 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, seizure, companies 1 and 9

1:47 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4

9:51 p.m. — Cabin Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3

Thursday, Nov. 29

8:02 a.m — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, stroke, companies 1 and 7

8:49 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

5:00 p.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 2

7:28 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, diabetic emergency, company 3

Friday, Nov. 30

9:40 a.m. — Macintosh Lane, Amissville, stroke, companies 1 and 3

8:44 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, company 1

Saturday, Dec. 1

10:03 a.m — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, public servicer, company 1

1:00 p.m — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7

1:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, company 3

7:31 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1

9:33 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9

9:44 p.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, unresponsive person, company 4

Sunday, Dec. 2

1:52 a.m .— Fodderstack Road, Washington, injury, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

8:58 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, seizure, company 1

1:43 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, seizure, company 1

Monday, Dec. 3

3:12 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7

Tuesday, Dec. 4

6:30 a.m. — Midnight Lane, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 5 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

