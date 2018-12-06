I owe how much?

By John McCaslin

Rappahannock County taxpayers had until yesterday (Wednesday, Dec. 5) to pay their 2018 real estate and personal property taxes. This year’s tax bills reflect an overall three cents increase in the real estate tax for a total of seventy-three cents per one-hundred dollars of assessed value. Seen here paying their taxes on Tuesday, Netus Dodson (left) jokingly reacts to his assessment as an amused Duane Morey looks on. Both men are from Sperryville.