Remembering President George H.W. Bush

By John McCaslin

Reaction from throughout Virginia on the passing of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States and father of the 43rd, who died Friday night — less than eight months after the death of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush — at his home in Houston. He was 94.

Sen. Mark R. Warner: “George H.W. Bush was a class act — a person of tremendous strength and moral character who exemplified the values of public service. There can be no question that his highest commitment was always to our country and to our values — to justice, freedom, and the rights of human beings everywhere.”

Sen. Tim Kaine: “President Bush stands as a model of dignity in public service. Whether flying 58 combat missions in World War II, signing the Americans with Disabilities Act, or bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end, he carried his accomplishments with unparalleled humility. He lived a long life devoted to his country, dying old and full of days. I am saddened by his passing, and my condolences go out to the Bush family.”

Rep.-elect Denver Riggleman: “Public service is a place where integrity and honor must be sacrosanct. George H.W. Bush exemplified those qualities in life. Godspeed, Mr. President. I hope all of us remember our sacred duties to those we serve.”

Gov. Ralph Northam: “President George H.W. Bush led a remarkable life, marked by his devotion to his beloved wife Barbara, commitment to public service, and unwavering decency to others. May we all take a page from his book. Pam and I extend our thoughts to the Bush family during this time of loss.”

(Governor Northam ordered that Commonwealth of Virginia flags, alongside flags of the United States of America, be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and throughout Virginia in respect and memory of President Bush for a period of 30 days from the day of his death).

Charles Walcott, Virginia Tech professor emeritus of political science and U.S. presidency scholar: “Bush was the last of the Eisenhower Republicans to win the presidency. His version of Republicanism would have no place in today’s Trumpean party, nor would his genteel manner play especially well in a slash-and-burn political environment — though even he allowed folks like Lee Atwater to do some slashing and burning on his behalf. He will be personally remembered as the kind of politician many miss greatly today.”