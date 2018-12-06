School news for Dec. 6

The ‘magical’ Nutcracker Prince

Delighting the audience with their talent and poise, the Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) Lower School Drama Group presented a Friday afternoon matinee, “The Nutcracker Prince,” in which a nutcracker with a magical spell arrives just in time for Christmas Eve.

By Lisa Ramey

Here we see, left to right, actors Wright Broadhead (father), Shiloh Phelps (mother), Oliva Korte (pet cat Shadow), Layla Kassira (Clara), and Will Wofford (Drosselmeyer).

Preserving the environment

Joining members of the Friends of the Rappahannock and the local Department of Forestry, the WCDS Environmental science class planted trees last week on a Flint Hill farm to help preserve the health of the Rappahannock River and the Chesapeake Bay by creating a riparian buffer with trees.

The students also conducted a macro-inveterate sampling and water quality chemical tests to examine the condition of the Rappahannock tributary.

RCHS nurse aides

By Brittnay Woolman

The RCHS nurse aide students had their clinical orientation on Friday, Nov. 30th.

The students received a tour of the Heritage Hall nursing home in Front Royal. During the tour, they observed activities which included arm band stretches and Christmas ornament making with shaving cream and food coloring.

In addition, the students learned how to properly use an electronic blood pressure cuff.