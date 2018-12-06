Thank you, Rappahannock County

I always say that it takes a county to put on Christmas in Little Washington. The day benefits the Rappahannock Food Pantry and first in line for thanks are the wonderful folks who sponsored the event: John and Beverly Sullivan, Cliff and Christine Mumm, Bill and Sarah Walton, John and Traci Jacquemin, Butch Zindel (Rappahannock Real Estate), Kevin Adams and Jay Brown, Denise Chandler (Country Places Realty), Tula’s, Judy DeSarno and the Rappahannock News.

The day takes months of planning with a last minute dash to the finish (and a great deal of weather watching). The absolute key players I thank from the bottom of my heart: Caroline Anstey (Parade Director), Kim Nelson (Artisan Market Coordinator), Alice Anderson (a/k/a our angel, decorator, signage and a bit of everything), and Dennis Brack.

The worker bees are numerous and we couldn’t do it without them: The Lions Club, Washington Volunteer Fire Department, Fred Catlin, Danny Wilson & Bill Dant, Henry Gorfein, Ross O’Donoghue, Dot & Rick Lessard, David Albee (and the marvelous antique cars), Joneve Murphy, Tony Lavato, Larry Grove and the Sperryville Fire Department (who provided all the tents), Gary Aichele and the carolers. A real shout out to Michelle Arnold and the Old Dominion Hounds Pony Club for the free pony rides. Nancy Raines generously allowed use of the Little Washington Theatre. Rappahannock Sheriff Connie Compton and her deputies made sure the day went safely. And finally, to our judges: Ross O’Donoghue, Kathleen Grove and Garrey Curry (a very difficult job as it was a FABULOUS parade). And, of course, to Santa who made room in his busy schedule for us. A hundred moving pieces and it all makes a magical day.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, one and all,

Judy DeSarno

Christmas in Little Washington Coordinator