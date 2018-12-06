Washington column for Dec. 6

Christmas parade a success

The Christmas parade brings out the best in the community. Despite overcast skies and damp temperatures, the Christmas in Little Washington parade was a success, with beautiful, colorfully dressed people, horses, llamas, dogs, chickens, Rappahannock County High School Marching Band, Food Pantry, Lunch Bunch, Girl Scouts and many, many more.

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue was selling hot dogs, french fries, coffee, hot chocolate, and Etlan’s Little Country Store had food before, during and after the parade. The Inn at Little Washington hosted its winter market in the fountain square. Seems like the tourists were checking it out. The Country Cafe was even open for business.

Thank you Judy DeSarno and volunteers for making this year’s parade such a memorable day. In my eyes, every entry deserved a ribbon. They all were very creative.

Santa’s line was too long for me again this year, so I decided to put it off until the breakfast with Santa on Saturday Dec. 15, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m at Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Fill your tummy with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, sausage gravy, biscuits, fried apples, juice, and coffee. Adults and kids 11 and older $10, kids 10 and under eat free. Call 540-675-3615 with questions.

Shop local

For those who haven’t finished their Christmas shopping, check out August Georges, R.H. Ballard, Inn at Little Washington Gift Shop, Geneva Welch Gallery, Rare Finds, Middle Street Gallery, Gay Street Gallery and more.

At the Rappahannock CFC Farm and Home store, employees are decorating the store this week. It features many great Christmas gifts for the handyman, horse lover, farmer, toys for the kids, as well for the cook and homemaker. American-made pet treats make great stocking stuffers for your four-legged family members.

Festival of Lights

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, ends Monday, Dec. 14.

The ancient holiday celebrates the victory of Israelites over the Syrian Greek army. The miracle of Hanukkah is that one vial of oil, meant for one day, lasted for eight full days. Families celebrate Hanukkah at home by lighting the menorah (a sacred candelabrum with seven branches used in the Temple in Jerusalem), playing special games and eating symbolic foods. There are also songs and gift exchanges. Some of the symbolic foods eaten are deep fried which symbolizes the oil used to light the Menorah in the Temple.

Christmas banquet

A reminder that Gid Brown Bible Church, Washington, invites all to its annual Christmas banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Washington fire hall, with Pastor Don McCann the guest speaker.

Times to recycle

Many thanks go out to Jimmy Deal for redoing the recycling center sign that has the days and hours and holidays closing. The writing is much bigger.

Big Apple season

Courtesy photo

Charles Smoot and his wife Lori, along with Beverly and Doug Exline, took a short trip on the LW Transportation Charter bus that went to New York City. The bus stopped off at Bryant Park to unload. According to Beverly you could tour on your own, from Rockefeller Center, New York Public Library, Statue of Liberty, even ice skating.

Quilt correction

Rappahannock Historical Society informed me of a mistake in their information about the World War I crazy quilt. The maker of the quilt, Viola Cubbage Estes, was not the wife of Eugene Ayle Estes. She was the wife of George Fincham Estes. She and George Fincham Estes were the great-grandparents of Eugene Ayle Estes.

Stay warm and have a wonderful weeks.