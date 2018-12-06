Yes, Graycie, there is a Santa Claus

There is a saying, “They err who thinks Santa Claus comes down through the chimney; he really enters through the heart.” Little Graycie Irwin, 3, of Alexandria reminded us of that during Sunday’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” Parade through Little Washington, as she stood on Gay Street and waved to Santa as he passed by. More photos of the parade can be found here.
