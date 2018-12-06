Yes, Graycie, there is a Santa Claus

By Staff/Contributed December 6, 2018 Photos 0
Photo by Ross Irwin

There is a saying, “They err who thinks Santa Claus comes down through the chimney; he really enters through the heart.” Little Graycie Irwin, 3, of Alexandria reminded us of that during Sunday’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” Parade through Little Washington, as she stood on Gay Street and waved to Santa as he passed by. More photos of the parade can be found here.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5148 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.