A hunting he will go

Delegate Michael Webert, who represents Rappahannock County and the rest of the 18th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, describes himself as a “farmer and avid hunter,” and he certainly displayed the latter skill this past week, writing above this and other photos he posted to his Twitter account, “When the first hunt of the season is epic.”
