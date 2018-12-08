Rappahannock therapist, author Marianne Clyde announces retirement

The Marianne Clyde Center for Holistic Psychotherapy has announced the transfer of the business, effective Jan. 1, to Anna Marie Askin-Evans, a licensed professional counselor and marriage and family therapist.

The transfer comes upon the retirement of award-winning therapist and Rappahannock County resident Marianne Clyde, LMFT at of the end of December.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am that the work I started here years ago will continue under very capable hands!” says Clyde, who has been a therapist for 28 years.

Clyde is the author of three Amazon best-sellers, “Peaceful Parenting: 10 Essential Principles,” “Un-Leashed: Practical Steps to get your Life Unstuck,” and “Zentivity: How to Eliminate Chaos, Stress and Discontent in Your Workplace.”

She tells the Rappahannock News of her retirement: “It’s just time. I’m ready.”

Askin-Evans has been with the Center since 2015 and has served as the director of Adolescent Programs. Heading up the diversion Program for low risk teens in partnership with the court services unit has been and will remain an important part of her role. She also works with families, couples and individuals, helping them find their core value and teaching them to operate from that place.

“I am so excited to serve the community,” says Askin-Evans. “Center for Holistic Psychotherapy will be dedicated to serving the needs of our clients, as we will continue the philosophy of Marianne Clyde Center, to value the wholeness of each individual as they pursue their journey of personal healing. I am grateful to Marianne for this opportunity and the years we have worked together.”

Clyde says while there are some changes, much will remain the same: “Clients will still get the same amazing service by competent and effective therapists, and the address — 20 Ashby Street in Warrenton — and phone number (540-347-3797) will remain the same.”

However, the name will change to the Center for Holistic Psychotherapy and the website will be www.centerforholisticpsychotherapy.com.

Also continuing at the Center is Michelle Leonard, a licensed clinical social worker with 20 years’ experience working with couples, and individual adults with depression, anxiety, trauma and eating disorders. Leonard has been with the center since 2017 and specializes in Christian counseling.

Clyde says she will continue her work with Be the Change Foundation, www.bethechangefoundation.us, helping equip and train women entrepreneurs. She will also continue as a executive board member for the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce and as the organizer for the Generosity Feeds event, www.generosityfeedswarrenton.org, on Feb. 23. She’s also worked closely with Kid Pan Alley, based in Rappahannock.