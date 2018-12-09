Snow on a Sunday afternoon in Rappahannock

Forecast: 1-3 inches expected

In the county seat of Washington, snow is steadily falling with a dusting on roads and sidewalks. And there are higher accumulations in other areas, such as Woodville.

Shortly before 4, flakes began swirling past the VDOT traffic camera above Route 522 in Chester Gap.

The latest local forecast: Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

The roads:

Veronika Benson

CULPEPER —The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to closely monitor weather forecasts and road conditions today and consider postponing non-essential travel. The track of the winter storm continues to shift north, which will bring snow to much of the northern part of the state.

VDOT crews in the nine counties of VDOT’s Culpeper District reported for duty early this morning. When the snow begins, snowplows will spread a mix of sand and salt to improve traction and help melt the precipitation as it falls. Once snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will begin pushing the slushy mix off the roadways.

VDOT crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable. VDOT’s goal is to make all roads passable within 48 hours after precipitation ends.

Anyone with travel plans on Sunday, especially to the south and west of Central Virginia, should check road conditions along their route and at their destination. VDOT offices in southern and southwest Virginia are already reporting many roads are partly to mostly snow-covered. Drivers should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.