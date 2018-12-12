Courthouse Row for Dec. 13

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 4-7-18:

Hampton

Lori Gurka Ogozalek, trustee, to Matthew H. Irmen and Rachel K. Irmen, husband and wife, 9.002 acres, $63,014.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-17C

Arnold M. Williams Jr., and Nancie Snead Williams, husband and wife, to Jared Wendell Carlson and Bethany Lynn Carlson, husband and wife, 1.0400 acres, $299,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-82

Rappahannock County

Ardith Birdsong, William Birdsong III, wife and husband, to Kyle Leigh McBarron Hall and Brandon Garrett Hall, wife and husband, 26.3502 acres, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-31B

Maria R. McWhirt formally known as Maria R. Goebert, trustee of the Maria R. Goebert Living Trust to Charles Scot McWhirt and Maria R. McWhirt, husband and wife, 43.5916 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 43-32A

Wakefield

Elizabeth B. Holland to Frank E. Holland, lot 21, block 2, section G, plat 7, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, $1,500.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1E-2-2-24

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Joshua D. Alther, Washington, dwelling, $97,800

Greg Nararyo and John Truran, Woodville, electric service, $2,400

David and Suzanne McLenachen, Castleton, addition, $120,000

DeWitt, Boston, replace HVAC, $12,000

Wooten-Ray LLC, Sperryville, remodel for an office, $45,000

Charles Akre, Washington, remodel, $250,000

Josh and Kathleen Boone, Flint Hill, replace hot water heater, $2,000

David Litaker, Woodville, accessory building, $110,000

S. Dean Hahn, Huntly, gas logs, $500

William E. Green, Boston, replace electric panel, $1,800