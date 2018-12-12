Down Memory Lane for Dec. 13

April 27, 1972

Joseph J. Scherschel of Flint Hill captured the White House News Photographers Association “Photograph of the Year” award, adding another top honor to his 22 years as a photojournalist.

He is a photographer for National Geographic. The awards dinner was held at the Sheraton Park in Washington, D.C., on April 20. His award-winning picture, taken in Hungary, was eight horsemen riding “Through the Lavender Fields.”

Scherschel also received a second place in the feature color class for his photo entitled “Toil,” showing an aged man working in the fields in Hungary.

The first grade students at Rappahannock County Elementary School with Miss Dorothy Spicer and Mrs. Margaret Wayland as instructor and aid, respectively, like to climb and play on the new jungle gym on the school grounds. The metal playground equipment was made by Vo-Ag students at the local high school under the supervision of instructor Richard Helmer. The bars have provided many hours of fun for the youngsters in all of the grades.

Brownie Troop 377 of Rappahannock held a “Fly Up” ceremony Wednesday, April 19, at which time 10 girls went up into the junior scouts. Mothers of the young girls attended and young girls attended and cake, ice cream and punch were served.

Those going up were Renee Vest, Nancy Hargett, Kathy Jenkins, Laura Tupper, Beth Fannon, Courtney Jones, Jennifer Raney, Ronda Wiley, Sheri Krite and Jeannine Pierson.

April 16, 1981

A tree was planted Friday at the Rappahannock Historical building in Washington in memory of the late Mrs. Hugh (Chess) Chrisman of Sperryville by members of the Rappahannock County Garden Club. The soil was shoveled around the tree, a dogwood, by Mr. Chrisman as club members and friends looked on.

Mrs. Chrisman was a very active garden club member and operated the House of Dried Flowers in Sperryville. Capt. and Mrs. Howard Holschuh of Castleton also planted a dogwood at the Historical Society building in memory of their son Steven who died in the Grand Hotel Fire in Las Vegas.

Gid Jenkins of Slate Mills has retired from Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative after being employed there since 1968. He was honored with a luncheon and presented a watch and framed certificate by the Co-op and his fellow employees. He worked in the feed mill division running the mixer all during his tenure there. He was declared punctual and dependable by general manager Ted Gore, who said Jenkins would be missed and wished him an enjoyable retirement. His future plans include hunting, fishing and working in his garden.

Two years ago, Sheila Geoghegan pulled up stakes in the city she’d called home all her life and came to Rappahannock to take a position as assistant to conservative columnist James J. Kilpatrick.

Sheila also left Washington, D.C. with a folder full of notes that recorded the first stages of an idea she’d been hatching for a long time: publishing a cookbook with recipes from famous area restaurants.

With her friend and co-author, Bonnie Fitzpatrick, she set out to pry loose the recipes for her favorite Washington restaurant meals from secretive chefs and owners.