The Rapp for Dec. 13

Fire & Rescue aid

Hey, all you last-minute Christmas shoppers: Did you know that every online purchase this holiday season you make from Amazon and Walmart benefits Rappahannock County fire and rescue squads?

The amount raised so far from this nifty feature made possible by your friendly Rappahannock Lion’s Club? Just under $11,000!

How does it work? With each purchase you make from these two online behemoths, 4 percent returns to the county. So start your shopping at www.ShopLikeALion.org.

National nod

USA Today has thrust Sperryville and its newest restaurant onto the national stage. Three Blacksmiths has been nominated for the publication’s 2019 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

“Our expert panel selected Three Blacksmiths as a contender for Best New Restaurant,” editors have notified the restaurant, saying the voting public has four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-restaurant-2018/. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.

“We’re thrilled to see our tiny restaurant receive national recognition,” says Diane MacPherson. “Our plan is to continue to do what we love and make people happy . . . sixteen guests at a time!”

Care for women

The Culpeper Medical Center, which continues to expand as a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, has announced a new Women’s Center — a 9,000-square-foot clinic located on the medical center campus.

Credit: UVA Health System

Opening this spring, the Women’s Center will better serve women and families in the Rappahannock County community.

“Through our affiliation with University of Virginia Health System, we are able to bring women in our community access to high-quality care and world-class OB/GYN providers,” says Jeff Hetmanski, president and COO of Culpeper Medical Center. “With our new women’s clinic, we will now have expanded space for providers to better meet the growing need for women’s services in our community.”

Quite ‘sassy’

Courtesy photo

Sperryville-based Copper Fox Distillery has launched new branding and packaging for existing products and new limited edition releases.

“The new packaging and label design better organizes our current product portfolio, better communicates our rich brand story at the shelf, and provides a cohesive and recognizable design that helps support our distributor partners and helps consumers shop across products and tiers,” says Rick Wasmund, founder and master distiller at Copper Fox Distillery.

“Although the label has changed, our ‘original’ spirits are the same and the consolidation under the Copper Fox brand reflects our mission and strong commitment and plans for continued growth.”

Current fans familiar with Copper Fox products will no longer see “Wasmund’s” on the labels. Although the Wasmund’s brand name has been retired, Rick’s vision and passion continue to burn brightly.

Meanwhile, new to the portfolio is Copper Fox “Sassy Rye,” a unique, single malt, 100 percent Virginia rye, floor malted and smoked with Virginia sassafras wood, double pot stilled, aged with a progressive series of new and used applewood and oak chips inside used bourbon barrels, and finished in a second used bourbon barrel.

Clean the streams

Rappahannock County farmers can now apply for funding from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to implement enhanced nutrient management and soil health practices.

Offered in cooperation with Sustainable Chesapeake, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project has made available more than $1.3 million in funds to improve water quality in local streams and rivers.

Interested farmers should call or visit the USDA Service Center in Warrenton to confirm eligibility and complete an application by January 18.

Nutcracker Suite

By Hiroyuki Seo

Duke Ellington’s timeless Nutcracker Suite rendition, fashioned after the Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky masterpiece, returns to Castleton this Sunday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.

The Castleton in Performance (CiP) concert will be led by award-winning composer and conductor Miho Hazama and her renowned 16-piece jazz orchestra, the Miho Hazama D.C. Collective Big Band.

The first half of the concert will feature Hazama’s own compositions and arrangements, which have attracted international attention, followed by the holiday favorite Nutcracker Suite.

Tickets are $15 to $35 for the Theatre House performance at 663 Castleton View Road. Call Connie Payne at 540.937.3454 for more information and visit www.CastletonFestival.org to buy tickets.

RAAC auditions

Calling all thespians! The RAAC Community Theatre will hold auditions on January 5 and 6 for not one but two plays to be produced in the spring. The first, “Harvey,” directed by Patty Hardee, will be performed March 29 and 30 and April 5 and 6.

The hilarious and beloved comedy “Harvey” debuted on Broadway in 1944. It is a story about a happy-go-lucky fellow (Elwood Dowd) and his imaginary friend Harvey — a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch tall pooka resembling a rabbit. There are five major and one minor male roles; three major and two minor female roles.

The second play, “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” is to be directed by Peter Hornbostel and performed in mid-May. Based on a short story by Stephen Vincent Bené,”The Devil and Daniel Webster” is a Faustian tale about a New Hampshire farmer who sells his soul to the devil and is defended by Daniel Webster, a fictional version of the famous statesman, lawyer and orator. There are 12 speaking roles in this short play, as well as townspeople. Hornbostel plans to perform the play outside and include willing audience members to be townspeople.

Auditions will be readings from both scripts. Actors may audition for one or both plays. Rehearsals for “Harvey” will begin soon after auditions.

RAAC Community Theatre auditions will be from 1 to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5 and 6, at 310 Gay St in Washington. For more information contact Patty Hardee at pahardee@gmail.com or phone 540-675-2506.