Rappahannock roundup

By Kaye Kohler

Highway 211 near Sperryville was closed for a brief period last Thursday to make way for a cattle drive. Farmer Cliff Miller III was moving his sizeable herd to greener pastures, with the large brown bull seen here bringing up the rear. Far more cattle (17,000) than people (7,308) live in Rappahannock County. Fauquier County is the region’s largest cattle producer, with 65,000 cattle, calves and beef cows at last count.