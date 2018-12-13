Washington column for Dec. 13

Cheer and warmth at Town Hall

Courtesy photo

In spite of the snowy weather on Sunday evening the Washington Town Hall was the site of the annual Town Christmas party, with more than seventy festive folks thoroughly enjoying themselves at this last ever celebration hosted by Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan.

The food this year was as rewarding and memorable as ever — the groaning buffet table evoking the best of the offerings of both a high-end catered dinner and a church potluck supper. While the handful of children attending were outnumbered by well over fifty elders, the appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus was appreciated and enjoyed by all — including Alice Anderson, who ever young at heart, was among those receiving presents from Santa. As in previous years, an evening of wonderful conversation and renewed friendships concluded with choruses of seasonal songs and carols sung by those who look forward to joining their voices at least once a year for stirring Christmas melody.

Lucy Whitson, 7, of Harris Hollow, told the Jolly Old Elf that she’s been an especially good girl this year, so she can certainly count on the best that the North Pole can deposit beneath her Christmas tree.

Like the annual Christmas parade, there is something very special and heart-warming about the annual Town Holiday Party — something difficult to explain, but to be cherished and never forgotten.

Living Nativity

Don’t forget the Rappahannock United Methodist Church’s annual Living Nativity is this Saturday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the little red shed beside the Rappahannock County Library. Free and open to all. For more information, call Judi Burke at 540-631-6103 or jnorthburke@gmail.com.

Candle-lighting service

Washington Baptist Church will have an early “Christmas Eve” candle-lighting service on Sunday evening, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. The Sanctuary, hung with greens and filled with an abundance of poinsettias, will glow with the light of the candles of the Advent Wreath, the Morning Star hung above the creche, and hundreds of small white lights decorating the trees in the chancel.

In addition to the candle-lighting, there will be special music, a time for children, and a retelling of “The Story of Christmas” adapted from the Gospel accounts. As in past years, this very special service will conclude with the singing of “Silent Night.” The Congregation invites those who do not have a regular church home, or are visiting Little Washington for Christmas, to come and join them as they prepare to welcome the Christ Child into their hearts and homes on Christmas morning. All are welcome.

Cookbook Party

By Joanie Ballard

Several weeks ago Brian Noyes asked Joanie Ballard if she would organize and run his Red Truck Bakery Cookbook sales at a special event hosted by John and Bev Sullivan on Saturday. Joanie was delighted to do so. She ordered 100 books for the event, and ended up selling 84, which was wonderful. The remainder of cookbooks were signed by Brian and are now in the Ballard’s shop for sale.

Brian has been on a whirlwind book-signing tour in the south and up through the big Washington area these past weeks. Fans and friends of Brian’s, from near and afar, attended the event and were in a very celebratory mood. We couldn’t be happier for Brian and all his success!

Thrift Shop holiday

All the Elves at the Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop would like to wish their customers and patrons as well as all of the residents of Rappahannock County a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

According to Shirley Franey, the shop will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays starting Thursday, Dec. 20, through Jan. 1. They will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 2. So if Santa forgot that warm, snuggly sweater or pair of sweatpants, don’t despair — the Elves will still be there!

The shop is at 10 Firehouse Lane, Washington. For more information, call 540-675-1245.

Frank Huff: a legacy

We are consumed with sadness to learn of the tragic loss of a dear friend, Frank Huff, who died last week. When I found out the sad news, it was like a ton of bricks hit me in chest. I have known Frank for years. His heart was in the Flint Hill Fire and Rescue Company. Frank always gave a hand to help. I sure can say he filled his father role well as far being a volunteer for the fire department. He was a true friend to so many people. He always would speak when he would run into you.

Frank loved to eat at the Country Cafe. I remember one day going into the Cafe, where he was eating breakfast, and I said Frank are you going to buy mine? He said sure ,pull up a chair and order. Out of the goodness of his heart he sure would have treated.

Sherry, our hearts and prayers are with you and your family during these difficult times. May you find comfort in the loving memories of Frank that you will certainly share with family and friends over the years.

Frank, you will not be forgotten by so many friends in Rappahannock County, who loved you so much.

Rest in peace!

Stay warm and have a great week!