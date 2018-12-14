“La Liste,” the French guide to the world’s best restaurants, has published the top 1,000 best restaurants in the world for 2019.

You know where this is going, right?

The Inn at Little Washington has received a score of 98.75, making it the fifth highest ranked restaurant in the world and the third highest rated in North America.

The Guide was created by France’s Foreign Ministry using a unique approach of compiling numerous evaluations from multiple sources, including The Guide Michelin, The Forbes Travel Guide and the Zagat Survey, as well as online customer reviews.

The Inn was the only restaurant included on La Liste’s top 25 restaurants from the Washington D.C. and Mid-Atlantic region.

“All of us here are delighted with this exciting news and the dramatic forward momentum” said Patrick O’Connell, Chef/Proprietor of The Inn.

The Inn is now in its 40th year, and has been a culinary destination since it opened in 1978. This year, The Guide Michelin awarded The Inn its coveted 3 Stars, which helped it climb from 96.4 in last year’s La Liste ratings to its current position.

Among its many other accolades, The Inn has received five James Beard Awards including Best Restaurant in America and Best Chef in the US, and received 3 stars from Michelin in the Washington DC Guide for 2019. It is the longest tenured Forbes 5 Star restaurant in America.

— John McCaslin