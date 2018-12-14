Inn chefs are served dinner for once

By John McCaslin s

Kristen Coffield (left), culinary coach and advocate for food as medicine (www.theculinarycure.com), paid a visit to the Inn at Little Washington, albeit not to sample Patrick O’Connell’s five-star menu. Instead,

The Culinary Cure host, who is well known for her healthy habits and kitchen interventions, teamed up with Barbara Crocker to prepare one of their popular Family Meals for the Inn’s staff, as they’ve done in the kitchens of Mini Bar, Pineapple & Pearls, and other leading restaurants. For Inn employees they prepared authentic Bolognese over penne pasta, tomato garlic bread, radicchio, kale, roasted butternut squash salad with lemon vinaigrette, and apple crisp for dessert.