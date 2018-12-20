Courthouse Row for Dec. 20

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 8-13

Piedmont

Hazel J. Deal to Zero Main Street LLC, 0.1614 acre, $315,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-23

Wakefield

Jenelle Embrey to Curtis Norman, 1.1106 acres, $16,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-1-1-A

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Richard Cunningham, Amissville, solar array, $10,000

Elaine and Krista Wapenski, Amissville, electric service upgrade, $9,834

Leo Filipowicz, Amissville, retaining wall, $25,000

Ron and Eva Smith, Amissville, garage, $50,000

