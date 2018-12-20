Down Memory Lane for Dec. 20

Rappahannock News file photo

For this Christmas 2018 edition of the Rappahannock News, Down Memory Lane harkens back to the Dec. 6, 1990 edition, to a series of photographs taken by Cindy Mahan that were published beneath the headline: “Christmas, Colonial style.”

“Celebrating a Colonial Christmas,” the caption reads, “residents donned holiday finery last weekend. Kaye J. Kohler, of Amissville, takes a break with her son, Andrew. At top right, Pat Davis, Sid Gottlieb, Arthur Neufeld and Cindy Norris perform traditional dances in Washington’s Town Hall. Later, a bonfire illuminates the evening as the sunset fills the sky with colors, silhouetting the tri-cornered hats of two costumed residents.”

Twenty-eight years later, Kaye and her husband Rick Kohler keep more than busy with their Washington-based real estate company, Kohler Realtors; while little tyke Andrew went on to study medicine in both New Orleans and Queensland, Australia, later becoming Dr. Andrew Kohler of Roanoke.

Pat Davis, of course, would go on to become the highly respected Rappahannock County District Court Clerk.

Sidney Gottlieb, who as chief of the CIA’s technical services division directed the covert agency’s mind control experiments — infamously administering LSD to unwitting people — died in 1999 at his home here in Washington.

Arthur Neufeld was an educator and teacher of social studies in Rappahannock County from 1987 to 1992, later leaving to teach high school in Paterson, N.J. He passed away in 2011.

The whereabouts of Cindy Norris aren’t immediately known.