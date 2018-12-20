Fire and rescue calls for Dec. 20

Tuesday, Dec. 11
11:40 a.m — Whorton Hollow Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 5
4:15 p.m. — Hume Road, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, company 9
7:41 p.m. — Warren County , mutual aid, company 9
Wednesday, Dec. 12
11:01 a.m. — Blue Ridge Road, Chester Gap, injury, companies 4 and 9
11:10 a.m — Lee Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4
Thursday, Dec. 13
10:59 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 4
5:44 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
5:56 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1
8:07 p.m. — Middle Street, Washington, 911 hangup, company 1
Friday, Dec. 14
8:40 p.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
8:46 p.m. — Rolling Road, Sperryville, abdominal pain, companies 1 and 7
Saturday, Dec. 15
4:22 a.m. — Mount Marshall Road, Washington, 911 open line, company 1
8:57 a.m. — Indian Run Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3
12:18 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident
Sunday, Dec. 16
7:08 a.m. — Midnight Lane, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 5 and 7
11:15 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
7:12 p.m. — Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville, public service, company 5
9:44 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
Monday, Dec. 17
4:12 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
6:34 a.m. — Maple Knoll Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4
3:59 p.m. — Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville, injury, companies 5 and 7
8:46 p.m. — Middle Street, Washington, unconscious person, company 1
8:05 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
Tuesday, Dec. 18
6:57 a.m. — Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville, injury, companies 5 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment