Fire and rescue calls for Dec. 20

By Jan Clatterbuck December 20, 2018 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, Dec. 11

11:40 a.m — Whorton Hollow Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 5

4:15 p.m. — Hume Road, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, company 9

7:41 p.m. — Warren County , mutual aid, company 9

Wednesday, Dec. 12

11:01 a.m. — Blue Ridge Road, Chester Gap, injury, companies 4 and 9

11:10 a.m — Lee Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4

Thursday, Dec. 13

10:59 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 4

5:44 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

5:56 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1

8:07 p.m. — Middle Street, Washington, 911 hangup, company 1

Friday, Dec. 14

8:40 p.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

8:46 p.m. — Rolling Road, Sperryville, abdominal pain, companies 1 and 7

Saturday, Dec. 15

4:22 a.m. — Mount Marshall Road, Washington, 911 open line, company 1

8:57 a.m. — Indian Run Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3

12:18 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident

Sunday, Dec. 16

7:08 a.m. — Midnight Lane, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 5 and 7

11:15 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

7:12 p.m. — Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville, public service, company 5

9:44 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

Monday, Dec. 17

4:12 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

6:34 a.m. — Maple Knoll Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4

3:59 p.m. — Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville, injury, companies 5 and 7

8:46 p.m. — Middle Street, Washington, unconscious person, company 1

8:05 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9

Tuesday, Dec. 18

6:57 a.m. — Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville, injury, companies 5 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.