Meetings and Notices for Dec. 20

The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) will meet on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the County Courthouse, 250 Gay Street, Level B, Washington.

Rappahannock County Public Schools will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 20 and reopen Monday, Jan. 7.

The Rappahannock News will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, for the Christmas holiday, reopening Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Rappahannock County government offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 24 and 25, reopening Wednesday, Dec. 26; county offices will be closed for the New Year’s holiday on Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1, reopening Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Union Bank & Trust in Washington and BB&T in Flint Hill will close Monday, Dec. 24, at noon, reopening Wednesday, Dec. 26; the banks will be closed again on Tuesday, Jan. 1, and reopen Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.

The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority holds board meetings on the second Thursday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library, Washington. The next meeting will be Jan. 10. The group is interested in engaging the public to help with improvements underway at the park. Further, as they move through the year, the authority will announce volunteer work days at the park.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation still has some great classes available for registration. Zumba Fitness will move you through the holidays to fun energetic music, meets four times; Hot Hula Fitness, escape to the islands for an hour of fun exercise “in disguise” (it doesn’t feel like your exercising), meets four times; No Sugar Cookie Swap, make healthy cookies without sugar — use bananas and dates instead; Creative Lettering for Kids, writing letters is so much more interesting than standard print; Zendala Workshop for Teens & Adults, come out and discover the fun and relaxation of doodling, also known as Zentangle. For more information and to register visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and follow on Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation. Call 540-727-3412.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Fauquier Hospital will host a support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.