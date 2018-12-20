School news for Dec. 20

Rappahannock drama ignites State Theater

The Rappahannock County High School Drama Club ignited the stage (literally and figuratively) during the VHSL Class 1 State Theater Competition earlier this month in Charlottesville.

Courtesy photo

In a masterful performance of “Strange Little Girls,” written and directed by Russell Paulette, the cast performed the emotionally charged production to the attentive audience and judging panel.

While the state titles were awarded to Eastside High School and Bland County High School, respectively, Rappahannock County delivered a moving performance that showcased the impressive qualities that had placed them as one of the top 4 schools in the Class 1 state level.

Outstanding Acting Award was presented to Grace Raiford for her stellar portrayal of her character, Amber.

Cast: Evelyn Vandrey, Abby Mason, Jordyn Beard, Emily Preston, Sophia Hernandez, Danielle Fryant, Grace Raiford, Ninon Kirchman, Celeste Breeden Blankenship, Ryan Raiford, Donavan Zook, Grant PerDieu, Carlos Flores, Ava Genho, Lexi Hansen, Paige Miller

Crew: Kaitlyn Compton, Allison Wharton, Amanda Puskar

Congratulations to cast and crew, Mr. Paulette, Mike Myers (assistant director), and Tanya Cox (costume design).

Not your ordinary slime

By Holly Jenkins

The annual Rappahannock County Elementary School Third Grade “Market Day” was held Monday. Prior to the event, students worked in small groups to design and create products, advertising materials and store names, incorporating persuasive writing, art, science, economics and math.

Students from other grade levels then purchased from the stores using special currency, with shopkeepers responsible for making correct change. Homemade merchandise included everything from baked goods and lemonade to decorative ornaments and caricatures. And then there was the highly popular “slime” sold by young chemist Dominik Cropp, seen here waving the wad of bucks he earned.

Baby, It’s Cold Outside

The Rappahannock County High School Winter Band Concert, under the direction of Mr. Jason Guira, was held recently under the bright stage lights of the school auditorium.

The Jazz Ensemble performed selections such as “Santa Baby” and “Hot Chocolate” (from Polar Express). After an intermission, the RCHS Concert Band took to the stage and performed five different selections including “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and “We Need a Little Christmas.” The event concluded with raffle drawings for themed baskets that had been generously donated to support the bands.

The RCHS Jazz Band Ensemble is comprised of the talents of Serenity Cortez (Alto Saxophone), J Switzer (Alto Saxophone), Nicholas Plaksin (Alto Saxophone), Nathan Lowe (Tenor Saxophone), Hayden Milam (Bari Saxophone), Ninon Kirchman (Trumpet), Sophia Hernandez (Trumpet and Piano), John McKelvey (Trombone), Sam Reed (Bass Trombone), Ben Giles (Guitar), Ben Bailey (Bass), Terra Correrro (Piano), and Julian Cordero (Drums).

By Holly Jenkins

The RCHS Concert Band consists of the following, equally talented students: Sophia Hernandez (Flute), Jordyn Beard (Flute), Alex Bailey (Flute), Abigail Berry (Clarinet), Jenna Richardson (Clarinet), Ryan Campbell (Bass Clarinet), Serenity Cortez (Alto Saxophone), Chris Shanks (Alto Saxophone), Allison Wharton (Alto Saxophone), Nicholas Plaksin (Alto Saxophone), J Switzer (Alto Saxophone), Angelle Campbell (Alto Saxophone), Hayden Milam (Baritone Saxophone), Ninon Kirchman (Trumpet), Dylan Clear (Trumpet), Lilly Smith (Trumpet), Quinn Sanborn (Trombone), Jaden Cillo (Euphonium), John McKelvey (Euphonium), Sam Reed (Tuba), Julian Cordero (Percussion), Agustin Garcia (Percussion), Zander Woyciechowski (Percussion), Logan Flanagan (Percussion), Jordan Evans (Percussion), Katie Cournan (Percussion), Terra Correrro (Percussion), Parker Jones (Percussion), and Luke Ubben (Percussion).

— Holly Jenkins