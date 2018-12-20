The Rapp for Dec. 20

Early après

Two autumn snowstorms that blanketed Rappahannock County, coupled with cold nighttime temperatures and snowmaking, has brought an early Christmas present to local skiers.

By John McCaslin

Massanutten Ski Resort, 45 miles southwest of Sperryville, has already opened with two-plus feet of snowpack. Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County was skiing with a 38-inch base this week. And the Homestead Resort began making snow two weeks ago “and then Mother Nature brought us another 18 inches,” said the resort’s Matt Fussell.

Winter officially arrives tomorrow, Dec. 21, at 5:23 p.m.

Pause to celebrate

The Rappahannock News office will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, through Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The office reopens Wednesday, Jan. 2. There will be no newspaper published Thursday, Dec. 27. Nor will there be Fourth Estate Friday on Dec. 28.

The News wishes all of its readers the beauty, blessings and joy of this holiday season, and a happy, healthy and prosperous 2019.

Boxing Day

This Wednesday, Dec. 26, Pen Druid Brewing will host its 4th Annual Boxing Day Food Pantry Fundraiser & Celebration with the Gold Top County Ramblers, who will be performing their original songs. In addition, Bean Hollow Grassfed will be serving their Bearbelly Brats.

The Boxing Day event focuses on celebrating community, giving and helping those who have little to eat during the winter. “As we have done, Pen Druid will donate 10 percent of bar sales that night to the Food Pantry,” says brewer Jennings Carney.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items. Last year, 474 pounds were donated. Let’s beat it this year! Open 12 to 8, with music from 3 to 7.

Westminster judge

Amissville resident Angela Lloyd is among judges for this winter’s 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. Lloyd will officiate over the Junior Showmanship Finals at Madison Square Garde

She will select Best Junior Handler from among eight Junior Showmanship finalists, determined in preliminary rounds comprised of more than 100 juniors who qualified in dog shows around the country.

The Amissville woman is a second-generation dog fancier. At age eight, she began regular breed classes with her father’s German Shepherds and her Pembroke Welsh Corgis. Her junior handler achievements included Best Junior Handler at Westminster and Best International Junior Handler at the CRUFTS Dog Show in England.

Lloyd has bred Miniature Wirehaired Dachshunds for the past 24 years. She placed three times at Westminster, including piloting “Hickory,” a Scottish Deerhound, to Best in Show in 2011.

The state of Virginia

Yes, Rappahannock County has more than its share of wild coyotes. But did you know every city in Virginia also has coyotes? And that lightning strikes the ground an average of 300,000 times per year in Virginia? Or that over 15,000 miles of the rivers and streams in Virginia are polluted?

This unique data is found in the new Environmental Almanac of Virginia, which also reveals the most toxic place in Virginia, which state wildlife are in trouble, and threats to wetlands and clean water.

The almanac is written by Dr. Richard S. Groover, fellow of the Virginia Academy of Science and former member of the Governor’s Climate Commission, who spent five years researching the book.

“I wrote it to inform average people and students about the current conditions of Virginia’s water, air, wildlife, and other categories in the environment realm,” says Groover.

Purchase via http://www.virginiaenvironmentalalmanac.com. Or phone 804-523-5594.

Women’s classes

Be the Change Foundation is offering a 12-week training class for women of Rappahannock County who want to start home-based businesses or take their existing businesses to the next level.

Learn about writing business plans, marketing, balancing the books, when to hire staff, how to get organized, motivated and stay stress free. Taught by local professionals in their respective fields and augmented by personal stories shared from business owners.

Classes are held at Lord Fairfax Community College in Warrenton. Cost of the 12-week series of classes is $250. Financial assistance available. Small business loans available to participants who successfully complete the program.

Visit www.bethechangefoundation.us and click ‘Apply.’ Class starts Feb. 19; applications are due by Jan. 15. Questions? Contact founder and Rapp resident Marianne Clyde at 540-347-3797 or email bethechangefound@gmail.com.